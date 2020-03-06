Two signings cited as Paul Pogba considers remarkable Man Utd U-turn

Paul Pogba could look to stay at Manchester United after all beyond this summer after a report claimed he was impressed by the club’s ambition on the transfer front.

Pogba. who moved back to United from Juventus in 2016, has become a divisive figure at Old Trafford after largely failing to display the talent he showed in Italy.

Indeed, the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away in recent months, with Juve said to be keen on bringing him back to Turin and Real Madrid also credited with interest.

And despite reports this week that Juventus had already agreed personal terms with the player and were ready to hold talks with United over a fee, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continually insisted that Pogba remains a key part of his squad.

And now The Sun claim Pogba himself is warming to the idea of staying at Old Trafford, having been impressed with their upturn in fortunes in recent weeks and for the ambition the club has shown in the transfer market.

Currently sat fifth in the Premier League and just three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, United are also through to the last 16 of the Europa League where they will face Austrian side LASK and on Thursday night beat Derby to make it through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

However, as per the report, it is the signing of one player, in Bruno Fernandes, and the potential arrival of another, in Jadon Sancho, which has most convinced Pogba of United’s ambition and brought about the potential U-turn.

It’s claimed Pogba has been hugely impressed with the impact Fernandes has made since arriving from Sporting Lisbon; the Portuguese star scoring three times in his last three games and catapulting himself onto our Top 10 contenders for Player of the Year, such has been his impact.

Pogba, it’s claimed, is excited by the prospect of playing alongside the £68million man – something Paul Merson claimed would be “a shame” if supporters never saw happen.

In addition, Pogba is also said to be enthused by the club’s efforts to bring in England winger Sancho, with the Frenchman believed to be a massive admirer of his talents.

Sancho is likely to fetch well in excess of £100m this summer after a breathtaking spell in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and amid claims that the player ‘loves the idea of playing for United’.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old Frenchman – as per Tuttosport – is not 100% convinced that leaving Old Trafford would be the best thing for his career right now and would be tempted to stay.

However, Pogba will have 12 months remaining on his existing deal this summer and it’s thought he would need to sign an extension were he declare his intention to stay however, and for United not to actively seek a buyer for the midfielder.

And the Italian paper suggests Pogba signing a new deal at Old Trafford cannot be discounted at this stage amid claims he is ready to perform that U-turn and decide to stay.