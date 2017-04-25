Paul Pogba ‘misses life at Juventus’, claims former team-mate

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has revealed former team-mate Paul Pogba has been on the phone to him to say he’d ‘like to be there’ at the club.

But that’s not to say the Manchester United star regrets the move back to the Premier League; more the player was simply wishing his old team-mates the best of luck after they closed in on yet another Serie A title and won through to the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they face Monaco for a place in the Cardiff-staged final.

“Pogba has called us, he was delighted with our results and of course he’d like to be here. Pogba said he supports us.

“Once you are part of this group you always remain in touch. That’s our strength: we are a great team on and off the pitch.

“It’s not a cliché, we are happy to stay together,” Barzagli told Tuttosport and as reported by Calciomercato.

“We are always ready to help each other, there are no stars, we are always at the same level. Everybody wants to win, everybody is very ambitious and for some of us is the last chance to win something important.”

Pogba returned to Manchester United for £89million last summer and has made 47 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring seven times.