Paul Pogba offered to LaLiga giants as Raiola drops big bombshell

Mino Raiola has reportedly told Manchester United that Paul Pogba wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The France star, 25, has failed to justify his £89.3million price tag since joining United from Juventus two summers ago and often found himself at loggerheads with Jose Mourinho throughout the course of last season.

Mourinho and Pogba are understood to have fallen out last season after Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on February 1, when the Frenchman was substituted at half-time.

But Pogba’s performances for France at the World Cup have reminded the watching world what a talent he is – and it seems he is now ready to push for an exit, according to Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo.

They claim Mino Raiola told bosses at Barcelona that his client is uneasy with life under Mourinho and would be happy to leave the club – and that a move to the Nou Camp would be a dream destination.

Furthermore, Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona are weighing up whether to make a move and will try and sign one of Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi, Adrien Rabiot of PSG or Pogba.

Pogba and Mourinho have had an uneasy relationship over the past six months and seeing the midfielder leave Old Trafford would come as little surprise to those closest to the player.

The United boss praised Pogba earlier in the World Cup, suggesting he remains very much in his plans at United.

“I think it was a very good performance by Pogba,” Mourinho said after France had beaten Belgium 1-0 in the semi-finals.

“Pogba was mature, he played with maturity when he had, to hold position and keep control of the play he did.

“When Deschamps took off Giroud to bring on N’Zonzi, then Pogba had more freedom but had freedom not to do silly things.

“He had freedom to keep the ball away from dangerous areas, to keep the ball, to assist Griezmann for a great chance, he was very, very mature.”

However, Mundo Deportivo are convinced the player wants out this summer and also reveals that Pogba was a target for Barca prior to his move to Old Trafford – with his power and technique winning admirers in the corridors of power at the Nou Camp.

However, any potential move away from United this summer could yet be scuppered by the midfielder’s reported £90m asking price and the player’s £250,000 a week wage demands.

