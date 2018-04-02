Paul Pogba opens up on Man Utd struggles; plans for future

Paul Pogba insists there is no breakdown in his relationship with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

The 25-year-old midfielder has spent time out of the United first team in recent months, notably being restricted to a late substitute appearance against Sevilla in the Champions League and missing out altogether against Brighton in the FA Cup.

He did, however, start and finish Saturday’s Premier League victory over Swansea, and when speaking to French broadcaster TF1 he stressed there is no problem between him and Mourinho.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

Pogba said on tf1.fr: “Not at all! He’s my coach. I respect all his choices.

“I’m playing less. It’s something that’s not happened to me before. In my young career, I’ve always played for 90 minutes and haven’t found myself on the bench. But here we are, it’s happening.

“What I’ve been going through, I’ve never experienced it before. But I think it can make me stronger.

“One has to go through these things to turn a corner.”

Pogba returned to United from Juventus for £89million in 2016 and won the Europa League and League Cup last season. He has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Mourinho’s side this term.