Paul Pogba positional question gets Mourinho in a lather

Jose Mourinho insists he does not have to explain Paul Pogba’s best position to the media after insisting he knows exactly how to get the best out of him at Manchester United.

The France star has endured a drop in form in recent weeks and was substituted in matches against Tottenham and Newcastle after failing to make an impression on the game.

Mourinho has hit at the media for suggestions the player “regrets” joining United ahead of Real Madrid, while another question over the player’s best position in the side also appeared to tip him over the edge.

“The position is quite ridiculous to speak about it because I think we have I don’t want to be – what’s the opposition of nice – I don’t want to be nasty with other countries punditry industry but we have here a number here the biggest pundit industry because there are hundreds of them with great background and knowledge in football and I would like somebody to tell me which position you think Pogba played in against Newcastle,” he said.

“Any one of you want to tell me.

“Okay midfield, but we played with one number six and numbers eights, or two six and one 10, we play with one six and two eights, we play with Matic as a six, Lingard on the right side of Matic and Pogba on the left side, you know which is the Pogba preferred system? 433?

“Do you know Pogba’s favourite position in 433?

“Eight on the left, so it’s easy and honest and objective to say Paul didn’t play well against Newcastle but some of the guys are paid millions, don’t let people read things that are not true, you are paid to read the game and explain the game, don’t say bull****.”

