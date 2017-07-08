Paul Pogba posts Instagram video to welcome Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku’s impending £75million move to Manchester United has been welcomed by the player’s friend and imminent-new teammate, Paul Pogba.

The duo, who holidayed in the United States both this year and last, are both represented by agent Mino Raiola, who masterminded both players’ moves to the club.

With United announcing a fee for Lukaku had been agreed on Saturday morning, Pogba was quick to take to Instagram to post the following video.

See you tomorrow in training @rlukaku9 #bienvenue #AgentP?? A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

“See you tomorrow in training Romelu Lukaku,” the caption read simply.

The deal for Lukaku, who scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season for Everton, is expected to go through later on Saturday, subject to passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.