Paul Pogba will be helped get back on his feet by Manchester United, before two Premier League sides want to sign him

Paul Pogba is reportedly a target of both Newcastle and West Ham, with both clubs feeling that the Frenchman is still a player of ‘great class and quality’.

Pogba’s return to Juventus in 2022 – who he had played for previously from 2012-2016 – went very poorly. He played just 12 games – 10 in 2022/23 and two in 2023/24 – before he was banned last season for doping.

Though his ban was cut short, he has served over a year, and now nearing his return to action in 2025, his contract with Juve has been cancelled.

Ahead of his return date in March, journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports the Frenchman will be welcome back at Manchester United, who will offer their training ground facilities so that he can get back up to speed before finding a new club.

That club could be within the Premier League, with Fichajes reporting that Pogba is the main target for Newcastle and West Ham.

Both clubs are said to see the midfielder as a player who still has ‘great class and quality’.

Both are performing below how they would expect, with the Magpies eighth in the Premier League after finishing fourth two seasons ago, while the Hammers are five places below last season’s finish, in 14th, so Pogba could help either side back to their desired positions.

Prem clubs warned off Pogba

However, big sides have been warned off making moves for Pogba, with pundit Graeme Souness feeling he is not a hard enough worker to be of use.

“If I was a Premier League manager, there are no circumstances under which I would take a punt on bringing in Paul Pogba. He’s only played 39 games since the 2021/22 season,” Souness said.

“He is extremely talented, but he’s a wasted talent. The worst thing that happened to him was winning the World Cup because, from that point on, he just sat in his armchair. When Jose Mourinho was at Manchester United, he called Pogba a virus.

“He’s a lazy player, but midfield is a position that you have to take personally. It’s the only position on the pitch where you’re directly up against someone who’s trying to do the same job as you.

“I always wanted to have a better day than whoever I was up against, and the only thing I was taught to do was work harder than my opponent.”

It comes after Bacary Sagna and Emmanuel Petit both endorsed the Frenchman as a signing for Arsenal.

Pogba was a Prem star

Having played for United sparingly in 2011/12, as well as from 2016-2022, he has a good body of work behind him in the Premier League.

On his day, the Frenchman was one of the best players in the league, as evidenced by his stats.

United’s offering of their training facilities could be the catalyst for him to return to the Premier League, though it being with the club themselves seems unlikely.

That said, knowing what Pogba can do, if they see his hard work and quality up close, they could take a punt on him on a free transfer.