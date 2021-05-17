Pogba raves about ‘most lovable’ Prem rival but admits he ‘cheats a lot’

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken of his love and affection for N’Golo Kante – but admits the player cheats a lot when they play games together during international duty.

Few players in the game are liked as much as Kante. The Chelsea midfielder is one of the most humble players to ever grace the game despite his incredible success. While he may have missed adding an FA Cup winners medal to his collection on Saturday, he could yet win the Champions League.

And having also claimed the Premier League title twice, the Europa League and the World Cup, there are few more decorated players currently playing in England.

Behind his down-to-earth nature though is a real will-to-win. Indeed, France teammate Pogba has now revealed just how determined Kante is to win games, including cards and board games.

“He cheats a lot. A lot. At card games, board games. Honestly, I’m telling the truth. He cheats,” Pogba joked with beIN Sports.

“He says he doesn’t cheat, but he does. He uses cunning. He’s a smart kid, N’Golo. But it’s okay. You have to love him.”

Pogba though insists all is good with Kante and claims it’s impossible not to love the Chelsea star.

“He’s the most beloved soccer player in the history of football. You’ve got to love him, you cannot hate him, it is not possible,” he added.

“He is humble, kind, professional. He will never complain, he will work.”

Discussing his footballing ability, Pogba was equally as generous with his praise.

“He’s got everything. He’s good technically, with a good passing quality, and he’s everywhere on the pitch.

“I even say he appears out of the ground! You don’t see him, and – poof – he’s out! He gets the ball, he has the finish. He’s everywhere.

“To have a player like that by your side, what more can you ask for?”

Pogba valuation drops

Manchester United, meanwhile, value Pogba at just £55million as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains on a collision course with the board over the midfielder.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of many column inches in recent years. After re-joining United from Juventus in 2016, he has rarely shown the consistency needed to be considered a top Premier League player. There have been glimpses of his undoubted talent but injuries have hampered his second spell at the Theatre of Dreams.

There was also the breakdown of his relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho. But there have been signs of a revival this term, especially since the turn of the year.

The 28-year-old has strung together some decent displays but doubts over his future remain. The France World Cup winner will be out of contract at the end of next season.

Therefore the club needs to act quickly to either extend his deal or sell to avoid losing him for nothing. Solskjaer wants him to stay but the Daily Mirror claim the club’s hierarchy favour a different route.

He would certainly not be short of suitors, with former club Juventus plus Real Madrid thought to be keen. And the Mirror claim that a fee of £55m will be enough to get a deal done this summer.

