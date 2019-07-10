Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated Manchester United’s stance around Paul Pogba after addressing the latest speculation surrounding the Frenchman and a trio of his Old Trafford teammates.

Pogba has made his intentions to leave Old Trafford clear in recent weeks, with Real Madrid looking the likeliest of suitors.

Several cash-plus-player deals have been touted, with renowned stars the likes of Isco, Gareth Bale and even Vinicius Junior mentioned as possible makeweights. Juventus have also been strongly linked.

And in an attempt to grease the transfer wheels, United’s treatment of the player has also drawn severe criticism from his agent Mino Raiola.

However, whilst facing the media on the club’s pre-season tour of Australia, Solskjaer insisted United do not have to sell Pogba and that no bids have been lodged for the World Cup winner.

“There’s been loads of talks and speculation about many of our players, both ins and outs, but for me it’s business as usual,” said Solskjaer.

“When you’re at Manchester United you expect these things to pop up. I’ve spoken to Paul, Rom [Lukaku], Rashy [Marcus Rashford], Jesse [Lingard], spoken to most of them, more or less, because you keep in touch with them.

“We don’t have any bids for our players so, other than Paul, most of our players have long contracts and were Manchester United, we don’t have to sell players.

“Paul is a great great professional, he has a heart of gold. Paul’s never put himself out of the team, always given his best and I can’t report anything but that.

“There’s agent talk all the time and, as I said, we’ve not had any bids, so that’s all I can say for this matter.

“Paul’s never been a concern for me, he’s working hard, he’s a true pro, a proud boy, so it’s the same answer again. I can’t be sitting here talking about Paul and what agents are saying.

“We’ve got a few years left of his contract and he’s been fantastic.”

