Paul Pogba set to leave Man Utd if they fail to qualify for CL

Paul Pogba will consider his future at Manchester United if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, according to reports in Italy.

Thanks to their form under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have been thrust back into contention for a top-four finish when it looked very unlikely under Jose Mourinho earlier in the campaign.

Pogba, who struggled earlier on in the season, has also been revitalised under the Norwegian with seven assists and nine goals in fourteen matches.

However, Tuttosport claims that whether United are playing Champions League football or not next term will be ‘decisive’ in Pogba determining his future at Old Trafford.

The report adds that the France international ‘will hardly accept another season in the Europa League’ like he did when they won the competition with Mourinho in 2016-17.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are also battling it out for two top four places with Liverpool and Manchester City deciding the destination of the Premier League title.

Pogba became the world’s most expensive player when Mourinho re-signed him from Juventus for £89.3million in summer 2016.

The latest report could boost Juventus, with recent claims that they could be interested in bringing Pogba back to Turin.

Meanwhile, a report just over a week ago said that Juve are considering replacing Max Allegri with World Cup winning France boss Didier Deschamps when he leaves.

Pogba would apparently be far more likely to accept a return to Turin with his national team boss at the helm.