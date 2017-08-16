Paul Pogba sets out Man Utd aims for new season

Paul Pogba has admitted that he aims to get more goals this season following his opening day tally against West Ham.

The Frenchman scored the fourth goal for United as they despatched of the Hammers at Old Trafford on Sunday to move top of the Premier League after one game.

However, the former Juventus man is remaining grounded, admitting there is still work to be done.

“When you know the team more you know how to play alongside them,” Pogba said. “You get on better. You just get a different feeling. You can see against West Ham everybody was getting along well and playing for each other.

“It was an excellent start to the season but what matters is the end. We have started well but we have to carry on like this. Matic was a key player and Romelu scored two goals so it is what we wanted and what we expect. But it is only one game.

“I hope to get more goals,” he admits. “I hope this season I won’t touch the post so much. I know the occasion will come and I will always create something but it is the result that matters. You cannot win a game by yourself.”