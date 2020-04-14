Paul Pogba has turned the tables on his fiercest critic Graeme Souness by delivering a huge put-down of the Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool midfielder.

The Scottish firebrand has repeatedly torn into the £89.3m midfielder since his return to United in summer 2016 with his constant barraging of the World Cup winner becoming something of a running joke with football supporters up and down the land.

The Liverpool legend, and Sky Sports pundit, has previously criticised Pogba for “dancing at a wedding” and setting a “bad example” for other Man Utd players amongst other things.

And more recently, Souness was involved in a Q&A with the Sunday Times readers, with one asking him about his apparent “disdain” for the France star.

The reader asked: “Much has been made of your apparent disdain for Paul Pogba. Is this a misconception? Should you have been his team-mate, what words of advice do you feel that you would have offered him?”

To which Souness replied: “Pogba has absolutely everything to be a top player – great athleticism, super technique – but his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine.

“He goes out with one thought in his mind: ‘I’m going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show.’

“My attitude, the way I was taught, was: ‘Go out and work harder than the guy you’re in against and see where that takes you.’ He’d be an absolute doddle to play against.”

However, the tables have been turned somewhat with Pogba asked for his opinion on the European Cup winner; even claiming he’d never heard of him until recently.

“I didn’t even know who he was, really,” Pogba told the United podcast. “I didn’t even know who he was. I heard he was a great player and stuff like that.

“I know the face but the name [no]. Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about ‘Why they did this’ or ‘why they did that’. I like to focus on football.”

Pogba, who this weekend has spilled the beans on the frustration he has felt this season, was also asked if he had any opinion in general about his army of critics.

“I guess they miss me, I don’t know? I’m not someone that looks at always at Sky News. After the games, when I watch it again I watch the game, not the comments,” said Pogba.

“When you know football, you don’t need someone to tell you what’s happening. Obviously what I hear when people are saying ‘Paul is doing this…Paul…Paul’ I don’t know.

“One day maybe I will meet them [the critics] and ask them because I really want to know why. I am doing my recovery, I can be somewhere else and I hear something but I’m just doing my recovery, you know?’

“If they want to speak they are allowed to speak, it’s their job to speak. I am used to it now. I am really used to it, it doesn’t bother me. It’s good to hear good stuff instead of bad stuff but when you play football, you know yourself. It’s what your manager and team-mates want, the rest is just talk. It’s selling stuff I think.”

