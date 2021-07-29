Liverpool respond after Raiola makes shock, incendiary Pogba proposal

Mino Raiola has reportedly offered Liverpool the chance to sign midfielder Paul Pogba from rivals Manchester United.

In a sensational development, super agent Raiola has tried to get his man out of Old Trafford and across to United’s north-west rivals.

The source of the story is French outlet Le10 Sport, who report that Raiola let Liverpool know about “a transfer possibility this summer”.

Raiola and United are not on the best of terms. And it cannot be ruled out that the Italian has pushed his man towards Anfield to simply rile the powers that be at United.

Transfers between the two Premier League super powers do not happen very often.

Pogba’s contract expires next summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed contract talks are being held.

“Talks are ongoing between Paul’s representative and the club representatives all the dialogue I’ve had with Paul is that he’s looking forward to the season,” said Solskjaer at the weekend.

That has not stopped Raiola hawking his man around though.

Liverpool’s response was to indicate that next January they would be open to a deal, but not this summer.

Of course January would see Pogba able to speak to foreign clubs with the France international free to move on next July.

The report claims “next January, six months from the end of Paul Pogba’s contract the opportunity could perhaps interest them”.

A thanks, but no thanks from Michael Edwards at Anfield. But the same report does claim the Reds have two other midfield targets.

“Liverpool continue to work on the tracks leading to Eduardo Camavinga and Houssem Aouar,” claims Le10.

Rennes sensation Camavinga, 18, and Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, 23, are on Jurgen Klopp’s target list.

Liverpool’s non-homegrown quota

Klopp and Edwards are believed to be looking to add to their squad this summer.

Gini Wijnaldum left for PSG on a free transfer this summer. And a number of midfielders have been linked with Anfield, as well as attacking options.

However, Liverpool’s squad is at its limit regarding non-homegrown players. The arrival of Ibrahima Konate and return of Takumi Minamino from a loan stint at Southampton means Liverpool have 17 non-homegrown players on their books.

And that is the maximum number permitted in the squad by both UEFA and the Premier League.

So unless Klopp and Edwards can shift one of those non-homegrown players next month, there will be no new arrivals.

