Paul Pogba has turned his anger on sections of the media after Manchester United’s season of struggle took a new downturn at West Ham on Saturday.

A 3-1 defeat at the London Stadium saw the heat turned on United boss Jose Mourinho, with our blog straight after the match detailing 10 key factors that could explain why the Portuguese coach is no longer the Special One.

The match, however, also saw the 70th-minute withdrawal of midfielder Pogba, who ended a troubled week where he was was seen to clash with Mourinho during United training.

That followed Mourinho’s decision to publicly strip Pogba of the vice-captaincy after United’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, with the Frenchman questioning his side’s cautious tactics at Old Trafford and urging his team-mates to ‘attack, attack, attack’ when at home.

And it seems that Pogba feels the media are playing their part in stirring things up for him at Old Trafford, given his response to one journalist on Saturday.

Approached by reporters for a chat in the mixed zone in the aftermath of Saturday’s defeat, Metro report that Pogba asked: “You want me dead?”

Pogba left the pitch in the 70th minute to sarcastic applause from jubilant West Ham fans, with summer signing Fred coming on in his place

Asked for his thoughts on Pogba after the match, Mourinho simply replied: “He tried hard.”

The midfielder continues to be linked with both Barcelona and Juventus, though both clubs appear to be distancing themselves from the player.

Asked about the rumours, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici replied: “He is a Manchester United player.

“As long as he remains a Manchester United player, it’s best that I don’t talk about players at other clubs.”

Barcelona, meanwhile, also appear to have gone cold on signing him.

