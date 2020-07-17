Former ‘keeper Paul Robinson praises Bielsa after Leeds gain promotion

Paul Robinson has praised the job Marcelo Bielsa has done at Leeds United after they were promoted to the Premier League.

The Whites moved within a point of the Premier League when they beat Barnsley on Thursday night. But their mission was completed earlier than expected when Huddersfield defeated West Brom 2-1 on Friday.

The result saw Leeds finally get over the line in their pursuit of promotion after some failed attempts in recent years. It also means their 16-year absence from the top flight is over.

And Robinson, who played 110 games for the Whites, has spoken of his delight at the news of his ex-club going up.

Speaking to Sky Sports, cited in the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “It’s been long awaited and very overdue.

“When I played that last game in 2004, 16 years ago almost today, you never envisage that Leeds United would be out of the top flight for so long and even dropping to the third tier of English football.

“It’s been long awaited and it’s been a fantastic achievement from what Marcelo Bielsa inherited two and a half years ago. A team that finished 14th in the Championship, to now automatic promotion to the Premier League.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, a one club city and a Premiership with Leeds United in it is a much more attractive fixture than many others.”

GOING UP AS CHAMPIONS?

Leeds can ensure they are promoted as champions if they pick up just one more point this campaign.

They play Derby County on Sunday, before hosting Charlton Athletic on the final day of the season.

They could also be crowned Championship winners if Brentford fail to win both of the remaining games, such is their advantage.

The Bees travel to Stoke City tomorrow lunch time, and will welcome Barnsley to Griffin Park next Wednesday.