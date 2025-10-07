Paul Scholes declares exactly how Man Utd vs Liverpool match will go with outcome inevitable

Paul Scholes has offered Ruben Amorim a piece of advice ahead of the Manchester United vs Liverpool clash after the international break, and the United legend believes the outcome is inevitable.

Assuming Amorim survives the international break with his job in tact – and there’s nothing to suggest he won’t – his next chance to prove he’s the right man for Manchester United comes at Anfield.

Victories in the Premier League have been in painfully short supply for the Portuguese and on paper, a visit to the reigning champions looks a daunting one.

However, Liverpool look devoid of ideas, confidence, ability and belief right now having lost three matches in a row across all competitions.

Arne Slot’s side are wrestling with how to get the best out of Alexander Isak. The supply to the Swedish frontman thus far can only be termed limited and that’s being kind. Others might describe it as non-existent.

£116m man Florian Wirtz was dropped to the bench last time out. Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have resembled headless chickens so far, rampaging up and down the touchline but failing to affect the game at either end of the pitch when getting there. When Conor Bradley plays, yellow cards follow.

Ibrahima Konate’s head is in Madrid, while Alexis Mac Allister is struggling to put one foot in front of the other and Mohamed Salah looks to have aged a decade in three months.

Liverpool couldn’t beat an egg or fight their way out of a wet paper bag right now. Yet according to Paul Scholes, it’s inevitable Liverpool will put three points on the board when Man Utd come calling on October 19.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Overlap Fan Debate, United icon Scholes suggested Man Utd should swallow their pride, park the bus and try to escape with a bore draw.

Failure to follow those instructions will inevitably result in Man Utd getting turned over, according to the former midfielder.

“Ruben Amorim needs to try and get something from Liverpool at Anfield,” said Scholes. “I’d be thinking about drawing the game and finding a way somehow to stop them from scoring.

“That’s a totally different mentality from Arsenal going to Liverpool, who are looking at winning the league.

“Manchester United are in such a rut, and I can’t remember the last time they won a big game, or a game that meant a lot.

“This group of players are in such a bad rut that you have no confidence in them that they’re going to get out of it. It’s almost predictable that they’ll go to Anfield and get beaten.”

Scholes wants Amorim out?

Scholes also touched on Amorim’s situation in the dugout. Despite mounting speculation from some sections of the media, TEAMtalk understands the Portuguese is not under any immediate threat of being sacked.

Nevertheless, Scholes believes the writing has been on the wall for Amorim since the 3-1 defeat to Brentford and suggested the Portuguese has already overstayed his welcome.

“I feel like with Ruben Amorim it’s got to the point where we don’t want to talk about sacking managers all the time and Manchester United do give managers enough time,” said Scholes.

“He’ll never get booed by the fans and it wasn’t until that Brentford game where I thought, ‘He’s getting a little bit too much time’ and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before things come to an end.”

Latest Man Utd and Liverpool news – Midfield signing, Mainoo exclusive / Guehi transfer update, Salah struggles explained

🔴⚫️ Man Utd advance to ‘formal steps’ for midfield signing – Fabrizio Romano

🔴⚫️ Tottenham and Chelsea ready to rescue Kobbie Mainoo after further Amorim snubs – sources

🔴 What Marc Guehi TRULY thinks about signing for Liverpool in 2026 revealed

🔴 Eight reasons why Mo Salah’s levels have dropped and should Liverpool consider brutal sale?

VOTE: Is Ruben Amorim any better than Erik ten Hag? ⬇️