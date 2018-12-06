Ander Herrera’s display for Manchester United on Wednesday night has been taken to task by a more grumpy than usual Paul Scholes.

United twice came from behind as they earned 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand however voiced their concerns having watched the Red Devils go four Premier League games without a win.

“You have to question the quality of the player,” Scholes said on BT Sport .

“Rio asked the question there when he said: ‘Is Ander Herrera capable of playing that ball to Pogba?’ Now, he’s in 15-20 yards of space, it’s probably a 30-yard ball – a simple ball – if he’s not good enough to play that ball then he shouldn’t be at this club.”

Scholes has earned himself something of a reputation since becoming a pundit by launching into a string of moans about United’s lack of quality – and has, at times, come in for criticism for his observations from Jose Mourinho.

His fellow pundit and former teammate Ferdinand, however, offered a more analytical verdict and fears a lack of confidence could be the reason behind the players’ poor showings in recent games.

“It is an easy ball and when you hear Paul Scholes say that… he was a player who could put the ball on a sixpence from anywhere on the pitch, but when you look at that pass it’s not a difficult ball to play. I think it’s confidence,” the former United and England centre-back said.

“When you’re not confident, a five or 10-yard ball to the right-back from the centre-half position can be an awkward ball at times because you think: ‘I don’t want it to go out, the fans are going to get on my back, it’s live on TV – I’m going to play it back to the goalkeeper’.”