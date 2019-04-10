Paul Scholes predicts tense battle for Premier League top four

Paul Scholes has tipped Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to finish strongly and beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the final two spots in the top four of the Premier League.

While Liverpool and Manchester City are guaranteed the first two places in the top flight, the fight for the other two spots in the top four could go down to the final day, with five points separating third-placed Chelsea and sixth-placed United.

Two of the remaining three top-six clashes feature Maurizio Sarri’s side, who, after travelling to Liverpool on Sunday, go to Old Trafford on April 28, four days after United play host to Manchester City.

Speaking to the Premier League show, Scholes said that Arsenal and Tottenham have the most favourable run-ins but was wary of giving a definitive prediction as to who else would finish in the top four.

“I think looking at the fixtures you’d be fancying Arsenal. “But Watford away, Wolves away difficult, Leicester away difficult, Burnley away – they’re all difficult games at this stage of the season especially when the prize is so big.

“Even look at United’s fixtures, tough fixtures. I think they’ll be okay against West Ham but you’ve got Everton away, City at home, Chelsea at home, the last two [against Huddersfield and Cardiff City] they should win.

“Chelsea as well have Liverpool and Man United away. Tottenham have City away but other than that you’d fancy Tottenham to finish strongly.”

A report on Wednesday claimed that, should United fail to finish in the top four, the chances of Paul Pogba leaving for Real Madrid in the summer would increase.