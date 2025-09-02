Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is convinced his former side have made a major transfer blunder by not beating out rivals Manchester City to the bargain capture of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Having been told he was surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain, Donnarumma completed his move to City before the closure of Monday’s transfer deadline day after long-serving Eihad star Ederson was sold to Fenerbahce.

Donnarruma joined Man City for a bargain fee of just £26million, signing a five-year deal at The Etihad with the option of a further year.

United, meanwhile, were also in the market for a new stopper on deadline day as they sought out stronger competition for under-performing duo Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

The Red Devils held talks with Emiliano Martinez, even agreeing terms with the Aston Villa goalkeeper before eventually settling on the highly-rated Royal Antwerp star Senne Lammens.

While Donnarumma is commonly regarded one of the world’s best shot stoppers and dominant in one-on-one situations, his ability on the ball has often been questioned, something Pep Guardiola puts a lot of value in normally.

Old Trafford legend Scholes described Donnarumma’s move to City ‘strange’, for that very reason, and feels the Italian stopper should have been Ruben Amorim’s first choice target for United instead.

Scholes told The Overlap: “I think that’s a really strange signing for Pep. I love the ‘keeper [Donnarumma], I think he’s brilliant and I’d have him at United tomorrow, today, whenever.

“For £40m [the previously reported price for Donnrumma] he’s unbelievable. But for Pep you’ve got to almost be able to play in central midfield as a goalkeeper.

“I think that’s the reason [Luis] Enrique is getting rid of him at PSG, because he’s not great with his feet. I just don’t see him as a City goalkeeper.”

Donnarumma will wear the No.25 shirt at the Etihad after he was unveiled by the club on Tuesday and could even end up facing United in the first Manchester derby straight after the current international break.

