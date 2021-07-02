Former Anfield star miffed at Liverpool absence in battle for £100m striker

Former Liverpool star Paul Stewart is miffed that his old club are not in the race to land Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

Manchester City have reportedly already seen a £100million bid for the England skipper rebuffed, with Daniel Levy only likely to entertain offers of £150m plus. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been showing an interest, but Liverpool have been conspicuous by their absence.

To that end, former Reds and Tottenham star Stewart is surprised that the Merseysiders are not in the running.

He told Football FanCast: “Surprised, very surprised I haven’t heard his name bandied at Liverpool.

“Do Liverpool keep their business quiet? Possibly, so for all we know there could be an interest there.

“Will they spend £100m? I’m not so sure they will. I’m not sure that their owners will spend £100m on a striker.”

The Reds do appear unlikely to spend that much on one single player. However, they continue to be linked with a big-money move for PSG frontman Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe on the move? Speculation continues to grow over Kylian Mbappe's future as the Frenchman enters the final 12 months of his PSG contract.

The France forward’s stay in Paris remains in doubt, with top clubs in England and Spain after his signature.

As for Kane, Levy is digging his heels in over letting his talismanic frontman leave. That is despite the wishes of the player himself.

Liverpool hit with Isak transfer blow

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has committed his long-term future to Real Sociedad with the new deal hugely increasing the exit clause in his contract.

The Real Sociedad marksman has turned heads at Euro 2020 with his standout group stage performances. After giving Spain a fright in the opener, he won UEFA’s Star of the Match award against Slovakia. Furthermore, he helped Sweden secure top spot in Group E on Wednesday, his country beating Poland 3-2.

Indeed, Isak featured in all four of his country’s game at Euro 2020 and was a notable handful in attack and a player opposing defenders clearly hated facing.

Before then, though, his form in La Liga had attracted attention from across Europe.

Liverpool and Chelsea were the first Premier League teams to have had transfer links with Isak.

Reports in Spain this week also suggest Real Madrid have joined the hunt for Isak. Isak is represented by the Universal Sport Group agency, which also works with Luka Modric. And AS states that Real have already established contact over a deal.

However, earlier this week it emerged that Arsenal were also weighing up an approach. Having got wind of his €70m exit clause, it was claimed the Gunners were hoping to trigger that deal.

Aware of the growing interest in Isak, Sociedad have been working hard behind the scenes to extend his deal and remove his clause. Furthermore, his former club Borussia Dortmund also had a buy-back clause in place allowing them to re-sign him.

However, Sociedad have on Thursday managed to tie Isak down to a new five-year deal at Reale Arena. That has seen Isak rewarded with a significant pay rise to reflect his growing status. It also removes the clause that allows BVB to re-sign him.

Furthermore, AS reports that the Basque outfit have also raised his exit fee to nearer the £86m (€100m).

