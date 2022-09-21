Derby County closing in on appointment of Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Derby County are set to appoint Rotherham boss Paul Warne to replace Liam Rosenior, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Rosenior had been backed by Derby’s new owners Clowes Developments to make the job his own after being placed in temporary charge when Wayne Rooney resigned in June.

But the 38-year-old has been relieved of his duties with the Rams just outside the play-off places on goal difference. They have picked up 14 points from the opening nine matches of the season.

Rosenior has been offered a return to a coaching role at Pride Park, according to the PA news agency. But whether the former Hull and Brighton defender will take up the opportunity is unclear after being overlooked for the top job.

Rosenior had been assistant to Rooney during Derby’s financial problems, which saw them placed in administration and relegated to the third tier last season.

The former Brighton coach inherited a squad of just five first-team players before the club exited administration when Clowes completed its takeover.

Warne has promotion pedigree

Derby have set their sights on the highly-rated Warne to replace him. And “only a few minor details” are left to finalise, reports John Percy.

League One Derby have “agreed” a deal with their higher ranked opponents and it could be formally announced on Thursday.

Warne, 49, has been in charge of the Millers since 2016 and has won promotion from League One three times. And that will certainly – appeal to the Rams, who were relegated last season.

The Norwich-born manager has suffered three relegations from the Championship. But he has had to work on a strict budget with the Millers each time.

This season Warne has overseen a fine start with Rotherham in eighth place after nine games.

Warne was thought to be on the shortlist to replace Danny Schofield at Huddersfield.