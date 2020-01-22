Paulo Dybala has said that he wants to play with his former Juventus teammate Paul Pogba again, just months after he was on the verge of joining Manchester United.

Dybala and Pogba played together at Juventus during the 2015-16 campaign, with the France international midfielder subsequently returning to United from the Italian giants for £89 million in the summer of 2016.

The 26-year-old has not had the same success at United as he had at Juventus, where the Frenchman was instrumental in the Bianconeri winning the Serie A title in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Dybala himself was linked with a move to the Red Devils in the summer of 2019, with the Argentina international forward’s agent saying in August that “issues between the two clubs” scuppered a deal, as quoted in Metro.

The 26-year-old former Palermo star, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has said that he would like to play with Pogba again in the future.

“Well, with Paul, we had… We have a great bond,” Dybala told OTRO. “And when he was here, we came up with different ways of celebrating goals.

“Luckily, there were a lot of them, so we would change it up each time. And well, I hope that someday we can celebrate goals together again.”

Pogba has been a peripheral figure at United so far this season due to injury, and has played just seven times in the Premier League.

The 2018 World Cup winner with France has undergone an ankle surgery and will not return to action until at least February.

Meanwhile, Dybala has scored five goals and provided two assists in 18 Serie A appearances for Juventus so far this campaign, and has also scored three goals and provided two assists in six Champions League games.

