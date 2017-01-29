Payet ‘cleared to join Marseille as West Ham finally settle on fee’

Dimitri Payet is finally set to get the transfer he has been craving for after Marseille agreed a £25million fee with West Ham.

Payet shocked the Hammers earlier this month by declaring his desire to leave the London Stadium, despite having only signed a fresh deal last February after shining in his first season in the Premier League.

The France star has been on strike at the club since then, having made it clear he wanted to return to his former club Marseille, whom he left to join the Hammers in a £10.7m deal in the summer of 2015.

Since then, Marseille have seen three bids – reported to be £20m, £20.7m and £21.4million – rejected for the player, with Hammers refusing to be bullied into selling their star man.

It was believed West Ham were holding out for a £30million fee for the France star, but it’s claimed they have now settled on a compromise deal of £25million, with the player now heading to France for a medical with Marseille.

West Ham United can confirm that a £25m fee has today been agreed for the transfer of Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille#COYI pic.twitter.com/U99Cl6cEdO — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 29, 2017

The player’s conduct was discussed in our Monday Verdict recently, while the player’s conduct has also been criticised by former Hammer Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand said: “What should West Ham do with him? It is not a difficult one.

“I look at it from when I played football and I would never have said: ‘I am not playing.’ I had problems at football clubs at different times. At Manchester United, I had problems with the club at various times, with certain people, but it never entered my mind not to play.

“You owe it to the club and the fans – especially where he came from before he got to West Ham. They gave him the platform to play at the Euros last summer, they gave him a platform to get a new contract and to become a player that is known in the football world, and you have to respect that.”

However, with a deal for Payet now agreed, his return to Marseille is expected to go through before the transfer window shuts and bring to an end an unsavoury episode for West Ham.