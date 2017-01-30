Payet completes £25million switch from West Ham to Marseille

Dimitri Payet has completed his move from Marseille to West Ham, the two clubs have announced.

The 29-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Stade Velodrome after a £25million fee was agreed earlier on Sunday.

Payet expressed his desire to leave the Hammers and has not appeared for Slaven Bilic’s side since refusing to play against Crystal Palace on January 14.

A statement on West Ham’s official website read: “West Ham United have sold Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for a fee of £25m. The French midfielder has been sold after stating that he no longer wished to play for the Hammers.”

Dimitri Payet’s time with West Ham is over – he’s back at Marseille. Medical passed, four-&-a-half year deal signed. Being unveiled Monday pic.twitter.com/DBSzmIjBpv — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 29, 2017

Payet’s exit could start a domino effect of transfers, with the Hammers now expected to complete a deal for Brentford’s Scott Hogan, paving the way for Ashley Fletcher to join Leeds on loan.