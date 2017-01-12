Payet refusing to play for West Ham after Marseille bid is rejected

Dimitri Payet is reportedly refusing to play for West Ham after the club rejected a £20million bid from Marseille.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic revealed on Thursday that the Frenchman wants to quit the London Stadium less than a year after he signed a five-year deal for £125,000 a week.

“Let’s get serious. I have a situation with a player,” he said. “We have said we don’t want to sell our best players, but Dimitri Payet does not want to play for us. He wants to leave.

“I spoke to the Chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.”

The manager added: “This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him.

“I feel let down. I feel angry.”

It has now emerged that Payet’s stance is due to the club having rejected an offer from former club Marseille this winter.

According to Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph, the Ligue 1 club, who West Ham signed Payet from in summer 2015, made an offer of around £20m with an extra £2.5m in add-ons related to Champions League qualification, but the Hammers rejected the offer.

A source claims that Payet told the club he will ‘never kick a ball again for West Ham’ earlier this week.