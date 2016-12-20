Payet, Wilshere back to their best; Vertonghen’s impressive stats

Jan Vertonghen’s stats were highly-impressive for Tottenham this weekend, while Jack Wilshere and Dimitri Payet showed strong signs they are returning to their best form.

Belgium defender Vertonghen was the Premier League’s busiest defender this weekend, topping the list of players with the most clearances and also being the most aerially dominant player after Andy Carroll.

The player also featured prominently on the highest-rated players – though his efforts couldn’t top Alvaro Negredo, whose performance for Middlesbrough was also highlighted in this week’s Monday Verdict.

Elsewhere, Wilshere – finding his way back in the game during a season-long loan at Bournemouth – showed signs of getting back to his best after making seven successful dribbles against Southampton, while another player yet to hit top form, Dimitri Payet, also featured highly in two categories.

Here, pick out the winners and losers of matchday 17 in the Premier League…..

Highest-rated player

Negredo – 9.24

Vertonghen – 8.88

Rodriguez – 8.71

Djilobodji – 8.61

Alli / Ibrahimovic – 8.30

Most shots on target

Maguire – 4

Payet – 3

Rodriguez – 3

Firmino – 3

13 players – 2

Most successful dribbles

Wilshere – 7

Boufal – 6

Alexis – 5

Hazard – 5

Rose – 4

Most chances created

Payet – 7

De Bruyne – 7

Albrighton – 6

Snodgrass – 5

Walker – 5

Most touches

Milner – 115

Rangel – 111

Toure – 110

Pogba – 109

Whelan – 105

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

Forshaw – 100% (36 passes)

Fernandes – 100% (24 passes)

Fer – 100% (24 passes)

Son – 100% (15 passes)

Borja – 100% (15 passes)

Most aerials won

Andy Carroll – 16

Vertonghen – 12

Lukaku – 12

Negredo – 12

Deeney – 9

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Gueye – 12

Francis – 9

Arfield – 9

Darmian – 9

Ndong – 9

Most defensive clearances

Vertonghen – 21

Cook – 16

Djilobodji – 16

Dier – 16

Rojo – 14

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Barnes – 29.6% (27 passes)

Lukaku – 45.5% (33 passes)

Barry – 46.7% (15 passes)

Deeney – 50% (24 passes)

Love – 50% (16 passes)

Most unsuccessful touches

Enner Valencia – 6

Origi – 6

Wilshere – 5

Sigurdsson – 5

Lukaku – 5

Most times dispossessed

Allen – 5

Puncheon – 4

Anichebe – 4

Mbokani – 4

Wilshere – 4

Josh King – 4

