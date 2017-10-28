PCP Partners eye triple transfer raid if Newcastle takeover goes ahead

PCP Partners will reportedly look to bring in three big-name stars should they complete a takeover of Newcastle United.

Talk has been rife that Amanda Staveley’s company are looking to buy the club after the financier was spotted at St. James’ Park earlier this month.

The investment company has reportedly entered the process of due diligence with the St James’ Park outfit and is keen to have a deal finalised by Christmas, which matches the desires of much-maligned current owner Mike Ashley.

According to the Daily Star, significant progress was made earlier this week, as Magpies representatives met with Staveley in London to discuss Rafa Benitez’s transfer budget for January and beyond in 2018.

The report claims that Benitez will be given round £100million to spend on new players and that moves for Man Utd’s Luke Shaw, Everton star Ross Barkley and former Magpies striker Andy Carroll were all discussed in the meeting.

It is also said that Benitez wants to bring legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas to the club, although the Magpies will face a huge fight with Liverpool to get that deal over the line.

Reports earlier in the week, meanwhile, claimed that Staveley’s company had been rebuffed at the final stages of a takeover deal at Liverpool.

Abu Dhabi-based media publication The National said that an initial bid of £1.2bn was deemed too low by Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group, while PCP Partners value Newcastle at £300m.