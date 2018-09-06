Peacock-Farrell comes clean on how Bielsa keeps Leeds stars humble

Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has come clean on rumours that new manager Marcelo Bielsa has asked his squad of players to pick up litter from around the training ground.

The Whites are riding high in the Championship, having won four and drawn two of their opening six games, putting them top of the pile heading into the international break.

Amid claims of triple training sessions early on to improve Leeds’ fitness, it was also reported earlier this summer that the Argentinian coach had had his players out collecting rubbish from around the club’s Thorp Arch training complex to keep them humble.

And those claims were dismissed as an urban myth by some, Peacock-Farrell has admitted the boss has laid on plenty of humbling experiences to drill home the message.

“There were times when we were going around the training ground picking up litter for hours,” Peacock-Farrell said.

“He’s making us aware of the job we have as role models and what sacrifices fans make to travel to games and support the club.

“Pretty much all of the days in pre-season we were there from 9am til 7pm but I think the positives have shown because we’re probably the fittest side in the league right now.”

The approach seems to be working with Bielsa’s Leeds top of the Championship, level with Middlesbrough, on 14 points from the opening six games, and there is a real belief this is their chance to return to the top flight after a 15-year absence.

“He is a world-renowned coach, and for Leeds to get a manager of that calibre is a massive statement to the rest of the league and the fans,” Peacock-Farrell said.

“To have the opportunity to work with a manager with the experience he has can only benefit you.”

Peacock-Farrell has also thanked his manager for giving him the chance to prove himself as Leeds No 1.