Pearson gives blunt assessment of Watford display after West Ham defeat

Nigel Pearson made no attempts to defend Watford’s performance after they lost a crunch relegation clash with West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Hornets were level on points with West Ham going into the game, with both on 34 points.

The winner knew that they were likely to be safe from relegation, and it was West Ham who took the spoils. First half goals from Michail Antonio, Tomáš Souček and Declan Rice proved to be enough.

Troy Deeney pulled one back for Watford early in the second half, turning home after Abdoulaye Doucoure had hit the post. But it didn’t inspire a comeback, with West Ham seeing the game out comfortably.

And a visibly frustrated Pearson didn’t hold back when speaking to Sky Sports post-match, admitting his team didn’t turn up.

“It’s a poor result for us. It is a game which has passed us by somewhat in the first-half performance wise,” Pearson said.

“It’s not what I would expect from us and it’s very disappointing. We’ve got to find a win now in the last two games.

“[Conceding twice early on] is not easy to deal with. I didn’t think we were resilient enough collectively.

“I’m not saying everybody was, we had some spirited performances out there, but we were not what I would expect from us.

“Whether that’s the pressure of the situation, who knows? But now we have to find good performances in the last two games to give us chances of winning those games, it’s as simple as that.”

A DIFFICULT FINISH

With two games left to play, Watford remain 17th in the table, three points ahead of Bournemouth in 18th.

They face an extremely tricky final two fixtures, and could be left relying on the results of others to secure their survival.

Next up for Pearson’s side is a home game with Manchester City, who beat Watford 8-0 earlier in the campaign.

They then face Arsenal away on the final day of the season. The Gunners have beaten the Hornets in three of the last four meetings.