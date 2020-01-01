Pearson explains Watford transfer policy after unlikely win over Wolves

Nigel Pearson says he is prepared to work with what he has at Watford, as they took another step towards an unlikely escape from relegation.

Watford struggled in the first half of the season, but their fortunes have been revived under Pearson, their third manager of the season.

Things took another step in the right direction with a 2-1 win over high-flying Wolves, even with the Hornets finishing the game with 10 men.

“The result is the most important thing,” Pearson told BT Sport. “I thought we showed an incredible commitment to try and win the game.

“They had situations towards the end but we were prepared to put our bodies on the line and our situation dictates that is exactly what is needed.

“It is another three points in the right direction, we’ve got the FA Cup now to look forward to now then we can prepare for another big game at Bournemouth.”

As he prepares for those big games, some focus will also be on the transfer market. However, Pearson believes there is no need for Watford – who are 19th in the league – to panic buy.

“My view on adding to the squad is we might do it, but only if we can considerably improve what we have got. I don’t believe in collecting players for the sake of it.

“Hopefully we will have some of our long-term injuries coming back. It is always going to be about whether you can get the quality to help the players you have already got.

“The players we have got are a fabulous group of people. They have proved over the last few weeks that there is a desire and the players care about the club”