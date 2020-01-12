Pearson warns Watford about ‘foolish’ idea after climbing out of drop zone

Nigel Pearson insists that Watford are still in a relegation fight despite them moving out of the drop zone for the first time this season.

Pearson has inspired a reaction from the Hornets since his appointment on 6th December, and equalled the biggest win of his short time in charge with a 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth on Sunday.

The victory means Watford are unbeaten in six games, and have moved up to 17th place in the league. After the game, Pearson highlighted how happy he was with the resilience his side are showing.

“It was scrappy because both sides were very committed, both sides were very resilient and showed a lot of tenacity, so there were an awful lot of transitions in the game,” he said.

“There was not a great deal of patient possession because both sides wanted to put each other under a lot of pressure, but we did what we had to do to win the game and I think that’s the important thing from our own perspective. It’s finding different solutions in games and it’s finding different ways of winning.

“There have been times when we’ve played some really good football and won games, and then today was an example of having to show quite a bit of resilience and game understanding, but also using our quality when we could.

“I thought our counter attacking situations were really good, we created a lot of chances, we defended set plays with an incredible desire to keep the ball out of the net, and we needed to. It’s a great result for us, but we have to keep our focus from here on in.

“There are so many games left, I think it would be foolish to think that just because we’ve got out of the bottom three, that the job’s done.