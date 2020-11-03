In-form Wolves attacker pens new long-term Molineux contract

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has revealed his delight after signing a new five-year contract at Molineux.

The 20-year-old Portugal Under-21 international has scored six goals in 52 appearances for the club since joining from Lazio last summer.

Neto told the club website: “It’s been amazing being here. I love being here; the family that we are building, all the club, it’s been fantastic for me, so I’m very happy.

“This new deal shows I’m working very hard and I was expecting it because I worked for it. I always work to improve my game, so it comes with that.

“I work hard every day, so I’m very happy about it, but I will continue to work now.

“We say that nothing is given to you, so you have to work hard and what I have done in the last year-and-a-half is work hard every day, continue to improve and learn from my team-mates.”

Wolves join north London duo in winger hunt

Tottenham and Arsenal are among seven Premier League clubs in the hunt for Mexican winger Orbelin Pineda, according to a report.

Pineda plays for Cruz Azul in the Mexican top flight, where he has established himself as a key player. He won two trophies with them in 2019 – the Supercopa MX and Leagues Cup.

His potential has already been clear for English sides to see. Four years ago, Manchester City wanted to sign him, but could not convince him to join.

Now, Pineda may be ready to make the move to Europe – and several people in the game think he is capable of doing so successfully.

According to 90min, a host of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

The website claims the London trio of Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham are all in the hunt. They add that Everton, Wolves, Southampton and Newcastle are also keen.

However, Pineda also has four suitors in mainland Europe – and it is claimed that that may be a more likely destination. Read more…