Real Madrid are considering a bid for Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro because head coach Xabi Alonso believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold needs competition, according to a wild report, which TEAMtalk does not think should be taken seriously.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid at the end of last season after leaving Liverpool. The England international right-back was expected to be a massive hit at Estadio Bernabeu, but he has had injury problems and has had to fight for his place in the starting line-up with Dani Carvajal when fit and available.

While Carvajal has not played since undergoing a knee operation, Alexander-Arnold has a hamstring injury, although both right-backs have returned to training.

Injuries to key players, especially in defence, have been a huge problem for Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, and a wild claim has emerged that Los Blancos are planning to raid Tottenham to sort their right-back issues.

According to Madrid Universal on X, ‘Real Madrid are weighing’ Tottenham right-back Porro.

The report has claimed that Los Blancos ‘believe that Alexander-Arnold needs competition, and they want a Spaniard as reinforcement.’

Alexander-Arnold has made five starts in LaLiga and two starts in the Champions League for Madrid so far this season.

Porro cost Tottenham €45million (£39.2m, $53m) in transfer fees when he joined the north London club from Sporting CP in 2023.

The right-back has made 131 appearances for Tottenham so far in his career, scoring 11 goals and providing 24 assists in the process.

The 26-year-old Spaniard is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2028.

Porro has played 26 matches in all competitions for Tottenham so far this season. The right-back has scored four goals in those games.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Could Real Madrid sign Pedro Porro from Tottenham?

Madrid Universal has a strong presence on social media and has almost 400,000 followers on X.

The account is very reliable when it comes to aggregating transfer rumours from other sources and posting quotes from Real Madrid press conferences.

However, Madrid Universal does not have a major track record in breaking exclusive stories of its own, so this claim about Tottenham and Porro has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Until and unless other major news outlets in Spain, such as Marca or AS, report Madrid’s interest in Porro, one must treat this unfounded rumour for what it is – an unfounded rumour.

One must note, though, that there has been interest in Porro from Madrid before.

Sport, a Catalan news outlet that is heavily leaned towards Barcelona, reported in November 2024 that Real Madrid were ‘keeping a close eye on’ Porro.

Madrid eventually signed Alexander-Arnold, who is still only 27 and is expected to get back to his best when he is fully fit and gets a run of games.

Carvajal is 33 now and is out of contract at Madrid next summer, so if he leaves, then Los Blancos will need to sign a new right-back.

However, it is hard to see Madrid sign an established right-back like Porro, especially in the middle of the season, when Alexander-Arnold was clearly signed to be the number one in that role.

READ NEXT: Next Real Madrid manager named as Xabi Alonso ‘living on borrowed time’ and ‘faces three finals’

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Midfielder wants Bernabeu move, shock Mo Salah claim

Meanwhile, a Dutch midfielder is said to be ready to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2026, with Los Blancos seriously keen on him.

A Real Madrid winger has been tipped to join Arsenal or Manchester City, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Los Blancos will not sell him in the January transfer window.

And finally, an outrageous report has claimed that Mohamed Salah has been offered to Real Madrid, who have also responded to the prospect of signing the Liverpool winger.