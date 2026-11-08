Tottenham: Pedro Porro reaches decision on next move as Premier League trio completely shunned – Exclusive

Pedro Porro has made his mind up over his next move

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all made enquiries about Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro, but the Spanish international has his heart set on a return to LaLiga, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The three Premier League giants are all assessing their options at full-back and have asked about Porro after becoming aware that he could be available for the right price.

However, TEAMtalk understands the defender’s preference is to return to Spain, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid having made clear their admiration for the 27-year-old.

Porro enjoyed an outstanding World Cup finals campaign, as TEAMtalk has previously revealed, further enhancing his reputation and attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea are exploring potential additions at right-back, with Malo Gusto a possible January departure, while Liverpool and Manchester City also recognise the need to improve their options despite having players available in the position.

Porro has emerged as an attractive target for all three, but sources close to the situation indicate that his camp are firmly focused on the interest from Spain.

The defender remains under contract at Tottenham until 2031, giving Spurs a strong negotiating position. However, the north London club are understood to recognise the appeal of a move back to his homeland, particularly with Barcelona and Real Madrid both showing interest.

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Tottenham want world-record fee for Porro

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Tottenham have a world-record valuation in mind for a full-back, meaning any interested club would need to surpass the £57million Paris Saint-Germain paid Inter Milan for Achraf Hakimi in 2021.

That price tag is not understood to have deterred either Barcelona or Real Madrid, with intermediaries continuing to explore the possibility of a deal.

Indeed, a January move has not been ruled out, with Barcelona understood to be the club most actively considering a New Year approach.

The Catalan giants would, however, need to raise funds to make such a move possible, with the club needing to cash in on at least one player before committing to a deal of that scale.

As TEAMtalk has revealed, Barcelona have opened talks with Liverpool over a permanent move for Ronald Araujo, while they are also open to Alejandro Balde leaving the club.

Those situations could have a significant bearing on their ability to pursue Porro, with the Spanish international regarded as a major target as they consider their options at right-back.

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Real Madrid are also keen, but their thinking is understood to be geared more towards a potential summer move.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at the Bernabeu remains uncertain, and Real are assessing their options should they decide to make changes in that position.