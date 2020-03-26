Pedro baffled by Chelsea exit talk and makes striking revelation

Chelsea winger Pedro has moved to clarify his position after being quoted in a Spanish media interview as suggesting he would be “terminating” his contract with the club this summer.

The 32-year-old former Spain international is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in June and set to become a free agent, so when he was quoted as saying he would definitely be leaving this summer, it came as a surprise to no one and led to a series of tweets from supporters and observers showing their appreciation for his talents.

However, Pedro insists nothing has been decided yet and has actually made it clear he would very much like to stay with the Blues next season.

The 32-year-old, signed from Barcelona during August 2015, said on the Chelsea website: “As many people know, my contract is up in May, but I still haven’t spoken to the club about whether or not it will be renewed and whether I’ll carry on.

“I’ve seen loads of messages from Chelsea fans saying goodbye and thanking me for the time I’ve spent here, which I appreciate, but I’d like to tell all the fans simply that my current contract is coming to an end, but I still have to talk to the club.

“I don’t know whether I’ll keep playing here or not. That conversation is still to come – but I have not signed for any other club. I belong to Chelsea. I have a contract.

“My wish is to be able to stay here, but obviously we don’t know what will happen. I have to speak to the club and let’s see what happens.”

