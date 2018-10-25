Pellegrini admits loss of key West Ham star is a huge blow

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini admits the loss of winger Andriy Yarmolenko for several months following Achilles surgery is a “very difficult” blow for the team.

The 28-year-old, signed from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, was forced off during the Premier League defeat to Tottenham, and following an operation is now facing a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

“It was very disappointing because he is an important player for us. He was one of the players who arrived this season to bring us more technical players,” Pellegrini said at a press conference.

“We also have (Manuel) Lanzini and (Jack) Wilshere out (injured), so that is three players in the same position. It is really a pity. It is very difficult for the team.”