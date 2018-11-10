Pellegrini bemoans first half performance as West Ham draw at Huddersfield

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini claimed a draw was the fair result as his side shared a point with Huddersfield.

Huddersfield took the lead early on through Alex Pritchard, before Felipe Anderson pulled the visitors level with his first away goal in a West Ham shirt.

Pellegrini was disappointed with the way his side reacted to going behind early, but believed they showed enough in the end to deserve the 1-1 draw.

He said: “We didn’t play well in the first half after their goal. You have to fight for every ball when you come here, they play with a great intensity and aggression.

“We also kept the ball too much in our own half, this is a team that aggressively presses you.

“In second half we improved a little bit more, we created chances and we got the goal.

“But if you review the 90 minutes, the draw was the result that both teams deserved.”