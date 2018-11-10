Pellegrini bemoans first half performance as West Ham draw at Huddersfield

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini claimed a draw was the fair result as his side shared a point with Huddersfield.

Huddersfield took the lead early on through Alex Pritchard, before Felipe Anderson pulled the visitors level with his first away goal in a West Ham shirt.

Pellegrini was disappointed with the way his side reacted to going behind early, but believed they showed enough in the end to deserve the 1-1 draw.

He said: “We didn’t play well in the first half after their goal. You have to fight for every ball when you come here, they play with a great intensity and aggression.

“We also kept the ball too much in our own half, this is a team that aggressively presses you.

“In second half we improved a little bit more, we created chances and we got the goal.

“But if you review the 90 minutes, the draw was the result that both teams deserved.”

West Ham Manuel Pellegrini Huddersfield Town