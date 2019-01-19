West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has denied reports that the Hammers could look to replace Marko Arnautovic with Bournemouth’s star striker Callum Wilson.

The Hammers are in the market for a new forward this month amid fears Austrian star Arnautovic could quit the London Stadium for a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.

The 29-year-old’s brother and agent claimed last week that Arnautovic wants to leave for the Far East and implored the club not to stand in his way.

Arnautovic was included in West Ham’s side last weekend and was given a positive response by the home fans, although he waved to all corners of the stadium as he was substituted for Andy Carroll in the second half.

West Ham have been linked with Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez and Wilson as potential replacements for Arnautovic, but Pellegrini, whose team faces Bournemouth on Saturday, insists the Hammers will not be making a move for the England striker.

“He’s a very good striker but the rumours we want him are not true,” Pellegrini said of Wilson, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

“We have our players. We have Javier Hernandez, we have Lucas Perez, we have Andy Carroll, we have Marko Arnautovic in our squad. I’m happy with all these players.

“If we don’t have Arnautovic? Things can happen, when they happen we’ll see.”

Chelsea’s interest in Wilson appears to have cooled amid reports they are closing on the signature of Gonzalo Higuain.

West Ham, meanwhile, are still pondering a decision to over whether to activate the €50m exit clause in the contract of Celta Vigo striker Gomez.

Officials from the Hammers were in Spain earlier this week to talk to the LaLiga side over a potential deal, but left without having reached an agreement with Vigo determined not to sell for a penny less than the Uruguayan’s release clause.