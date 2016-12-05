Pellegrini: English press are wrong about Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo: Has come in for plenty of criticism

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini has spoken up in defence of Claudio Bravo and thinks the English press have got the Chilean all wrong.

The goalkeeper has only managed three cleans sheets since joining Manchester City over the summer in a £17million transfer from Barcelona, with some critics suggesting Joe Hart – who was shunted out on a season’s loan to Torino – far more trustworthy.

However, Pellegrini – who left City over the summer following three seasons in charge – believes the critics are too hard on Bravo, going as far as suggesting his countryman is unrivaled in world football.

“He is criticised a lot but Claudio Bravo is the best goalkeeper in the world,” said Pellegrini.

“The English press are very hard on him, as they are with the entire world.

“And if Bravo has gone from Real Sociedad to Barcelona and Barcelona to Man City it is because he is the best goalkeeper in the world.”