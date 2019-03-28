Pellegrini has message for Man Utd, City over Declan Rice chase

Manuel Pellegrini has warned the Premier League’s big guns they will need to pay a huge fee if they want to prise Declan Rice away from West Ham.

Midfielder Rice is already being linked with Manchester United and Manchester City following his successful first England appearances against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Other major clubs in England and abroad are also monitoring the 20-year-old on the back of a hugely impressive debut season for West Ham.

But Hammers boss Pellegrini said of the interest in Rice: “In that case, as always, it is just a matter of price.

“There are big teams who decide to pay an important amount of money. Sure, if it is a good deal for the club and the player and improves his career, then we can do it. But I don’t know nothing about that yet.”