Pellegrini launches into West Ham stars after abject display

Manuel Pellegrini branded West Ham’s 2-0 home defeat by Everton their worst performance of the season.

For the fourth time this term the Hammers had the chance to climb into seventh place, and for the fourth time they blew it.

Instead, first-half goals from Kurt Zouma and Bernard saw a dominant Everton leapfrog West Ham and put them firmly in the hunt for the potential Europa League spot.

“We played very bad in both boxes,” said Hammers boss Pellegrini. “We didn’t create chances in their box, and in our box we conceded two goals.

“Everton also had chances to score more. It was one of those bad days.

“It was not only the worst home performance, it was the worst performance of the year – away or at home.

“What I worry about is that it’s not the first time we have had the opportunity of being seventh. Maybe that pressure also affects their performance.

“We must find a way of thinking and playing as a big team.”