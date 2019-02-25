Pellegrini playing it safe with key West Ham man

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has vowed not to rush playmaker Manuel Lanzini back from injury.

Lanzini impressed on his comeback from a torn ACL, suffered while on Argentina duty prior to the World Cup, as a late substitute against Fulham last Friday.

But the midfielder is likely to be on the bench again when the Hammers head to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

“We must be careful with him,” said Pellegrini. “He played 15 minutes and did very well.

“The important thing is he is not afraid of playing or worried about his knee, so we will try to give him more minutes in every game.

“He is fine, but we must be careful with the way we improve his minutes to avoid a muscle injury.”