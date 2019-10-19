Pellegrini proud of West Ham performance despite Everton defeat

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini declared that he was “proud” of his side’s performance against Everton on Saturday, despite the 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Marco Silva’s Toffees came away with all three points following a first-half goal from Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson’s effort deep into second-half stoppage time.

The hosts were well on top throughout the 90 minutes and could have scored more goals as they condemned the Hammers to a second Premier League game without victory.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, however, Pellegrini said that the Blues were too strong for his side on the day.

“I’m happy with the performance, but not with the result,” the manager said. “When you come here, you know before the game that you can lose the game.