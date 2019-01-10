Pellegrini reacts to talk of West Ham selling Arnautovic

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini believes Marko Arnautovic is ready and focused to play against Arsenal on Saturday, despite rumours of a January transfer away from the London Stadium.

The forward has been linked with a big-money move to China but Pellegrini insisted that the Austria international is fully committed to the Hammers.

He said in a press conference: “They are rumours. We know Marko is a very good player so maybe a lot of clubs will want him to play for their team, but at the moment he is a West Ham player and we want to keep him.

“I think Marko and all the other players involved in rumours have their heads here and want to continue playing the way they are doing so far.

“I am sure his head will be in the game against Arsenal and it will not affect his performance.”

Pellegrini also hinted Samir Nasri could be in line to make his Premier League debut against his former club.

The 31-year-old played 58 minutes of West Ham’s 2-0 FA Cup third round win against Birmingham and Pellegrini believes the midfielder can make an impact when West Ham host the Gunners on Saturday lunchtime.

He added: “I think it was very useful for him to play 60 minutes in the FA Cup.

“He has been working hard for around 40 days and he has demonstrated he is able to be involved against Arsenal, at least in the squad list.”

