Pellegrini rules out West Ham move for former Man City star

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has ruled out an imminent move for veteran midfielder Yaya Toure.

The Hammers have been linked with Toure, who is available as a free agent after leaving Manchester City last season.

Toure was an integral part of Pellegrini’s title-winning City side in 2014, while West Ham’s midfield looked in need of reinforcements after it was ruthlessly exposed by Liverpool in last Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

But Pellegrini, who brought in nine new players this summer, says Toure will not be pitching up in east London any time soon.

“Yaya Toure is a good player, but in this position we have our players,” said Pellegrini.

“He will always be a good player, but for the moment he is not for West Ham. For the moment, the squad is complete.”

Pellegrini allowed Edimilson Fernandes and Toni Martinez to leave the club on loan this week.

But he appeared to rule out a move away for another youngster, highly-rated defender Reece Oxford, who has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga having been on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach last season.

“When we built up a squad we knew that some players had to go out, especially young players who need to play. They knew from the beginning they would go out on loan,” added Pellegrini.

“The squad is the squad I want for the season. I don’t think any other players are going out at the moment.”

It was a chastening start to the season for West Ham as Liverpool’s forwards consistently tore through their high defensive line.

But Pellegrini has no plans to alter his attacking philosophy as the Hammers prepare for their first home match, against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“The first game won’t change our mind,” he said. “I was asked before the game what was the target for this season and we didn’t have a target, we just try to win every game we play.

“After we lost that game we continue exactly the same, try to play as well as we can, try to play win as many points as we can.

“We are trying to have a solid team and I hope we can do it as soon as we can.”

The Hammers, meanwhile, are monitoring the situation of Nice striker Mario Balotelli, according to a report in France. Read the full story here…