Pellegrini worries Sheff Utd draw could change season for West Ham

Manuel Pellegrini insisted it was two points dropped rather than one gained after West Ham were pegged back to a draw by Sheffield United.

After taking the lead through Robert Snodgrass, the Hammers let go of their lead when Lys Mousset equalised for the visiting Blades.

Pellegrini saw the result as a missed opportunity, ruing the fact that they only converted one of their 12 shots.

“In football you must score,” he told Match of the Day. “We dominated the game and tried to create options to score.

“We had two or three chances and must decide the game by scoring. We didn’t and lost two points.

“I am happy with the attitude of the team. It’s not easy to create chances against Sheffield United but we did. In the second half we didn’t do it as much.

“But the points dropped at home – today and in our last match against Crystal Palace – can make the difference in our season.

“Today we had the feeling we can do it better because we dominated part of the game and had chances to win it.”