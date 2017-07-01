Pellegrino makes Poland ace his first Southampton signing

Southampton have signed Poland Under-21 defender Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old becomes new manager Mauricio Pellegrino’s first addition and will link up with the Saints later this month due to his involvement at Euro 2017.

Centre-back Bednarek, who reportedly cost £5million, told the club’s official website: “I am so happy that I could join a club like Southampton.

“This is the moment I have worked for that makes my dreams come true.

“It only gives me motivation to work hard, to show my skills and to help Southampton to get better and better.

“I think it’s a good step for me, because I have heard Southampton is such a good club for young players, so I can improve here.”