U-turn on cards, as Solskjaer discovers new plan for Man Utd man – report

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly considering keeping Facundo Pellistri in his ranks, despite confirming the winger could leave on loan.

The 19-year-old arrived as an exciting talent from Penarol in his home country of Uruguay last October. Following a spell in the Red Devils’ reserve ranks, he sealed a loan move to Alaves in January. While in Spain, he made 12 La Liga outings but did not play as much as he perhaps could have.

Nevertheless, Pellistri reminded United of his potential on Sunday. He the winner in a pre-season clash against Derby.

Speaking after the match, Solskjaer lauded the teenager for his “very good goal” and all-round performance.

Asked about Pellistri’s future, the manager added that he wants to agree another loan deal for next term.

According to AS, however, United are now ‘revaluing’ the player ahead of the new campaign.

Indeed, the report claims that the Red Devils could yet keep Pellistri around ahead of a potential first-team role.

Speaking in his own recent interview, the winger made clear that he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

He said: “I went on loan to Alaves, I feel good, now I’m here trying my best, always pushing forward.

“I would like to stay here but I’m still working hard, improving and continue working.

“There is a lot of young talent, all the guys want to improve. The training is really hard and I’m very happy with that because young guys are trying their best and looking for a place in the first team.”

However, Pellistri would find first-team minutes hard to come by if he stayed in Manchester.

Fellow winger Jadon Sancho has arrived from Borussia Dortmund for £73million. He has joined the likes of Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood in the fight for action.

That is without mentioning Amad Diallo, who signed at a similar time to Pellistri but was fast-tracked into the first team.

