The striker netted an injury-time equaliser to send the game into a shootout and then, along with Neil Saunders, saw his effort saved by Swindon goalkeeper Phil Smith as Exeter’s poor record in cup competitions under manager Paul Tisdale continued.

Swindon went in front on 17 minutes when Anthony McNamee’s mishit cross from wide on the left drifted over the head of Andy Marriott and dropped under the crossbar.

The veteran shot-stopper then made a fine save to deny Jon-Paul McGovern, but Exeter had their chances too, none more so than on the stroke of half-time when James Dunne’s superb chip looked destined for the top corner, but Smith made a brilliant fingertip save to push the ball behind.

Exeter had more of the play in the second half, but it was not until stoppage time that they drew level. Logan flicked the ball into the path of Fleetwood and the striker finished in style with a clever chip over the goalkeeper.

That sent the game into penalties, but Smith emerged as the hero with two brilliant saves.