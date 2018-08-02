Pennington favours Leeds as trio scrap it out for Everton defender

Leeds are reportedly set to approach Everton over another season-long loan swoop for Everton defender Matthew Pennington.

The 23-year-old defender featured 24 times for the Yorkshiremen last season, though his performances drew mixed reaction from supporters who were often torn over the centre-halves qualities.

But the defender impressed the Leeds hierarchy, who would have signed Pennington in a permanent deal had Everton given them the green light to do so this summer.

And having signed a new deal at Goodison Park, Everton look set to make Pennington available for loan again – and a return to Leeds looks very much on the cards.

With new coach Marcelo Bielsa favouring a revolutionary 3-3-1-3 formation, the Whites look a little light in the central defensive regions and currently only have Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Conor Shaughnessy as natural options. Midfielder Kalvin Philipps has been deployed as a centre-half, cum sweeper, during the pre-season though he may now be needed back in midfield after Adam Forshaw sustained an injury and Ronaldo Vieira was sold to Sampdoria for £7million.

And it’s strongly suggested that Pennington wants to return to Leeds for another season above anything else. With Everton boss Marco Silva making him available, Wigan and Blackburn are also believed to have made their interest known.

But Pennington looks ready to wait on Leeds and a return to Elland Road now looks to be on the cards if Bielsa makes his move.

Leeds have already signed Jamal Blackman, Lewis Baker, Barry Douglas, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford so far this summer.